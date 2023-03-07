AUBURN — The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office Monday extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.
“Trooper Bailey served the citizens of DeKalb County and the State of Indiana with a servant’s heart for over 15 years. His unwavering commitment to the people of our community, and his bravery throughout his career will never be forgotten,” DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said in a news release.
“He was an outstanding law enforcement officer, a great friend and mentor to our other officers, and above that, an even better husband, father and man.”
Trooper Bailey is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
“The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office expresses our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. We will stand with his family friends and colleagues to offer our support, services and assistance in any way that we possibly can while we pursue justice for Trooper Bailey. Their loss is indescribable and we mourn with them and our fellow law enforcement agencies,” Blythe said.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community who has reached out to honor Trooper Bailey, and to our law enforcement community for the exceptional professionalism and work that has been done and continues to be completed in the hardest of days.”
Blythe said the prosecutor’s office is continuing to work with lead investigators of the Indiana State Police and local law enforcement agencies to collect and review all of the information relating to this tragedy prior to making a formal charging decision.
Terry DeWaine Sands II has been arrested for his involvement in the death of Trooper Bailey and currently is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on preliminary charges while the investigation continues, Blythe said.
“Our office will make its final determination regarding the appropriate charges once all of the evidence has been collected and reviewed by the Indiana State Police and our office,” Blythe added.
An initial hearing for Sands is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. in DeKalb Superior Court I.
“At this time, Mr. Sands is being held on preliminary charges. A criminal charge is merely an accusation. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” Blythe said.
