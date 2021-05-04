Today
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Thursday
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Whoa, Man!; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
6:30 p.m. — National Day of Prayer, Kruse Plaza, C.R. 11-A south of Auburn. Doors open at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Micah Clark of American Family Association of Indiana. Special music by Jensen Snyder of Waterloo. Admission is free, but people attending are asked to donate a non-perishable food item or paper product.
Friday
8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Garage sale, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St.
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
8 p.m. — Quad County Karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Saturday, May 8
7:30-10 a.m. — Annual plant sale, hosted by The Master Gardeners of DeKalb County, Exhibit Hall, 708 S. Union St., Auburn. Proceeds from the event fund the Master Gardener Scholarship given through the Community Foundation DeKalb County each year.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Garage sale, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, adults’ and children’s books, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
4-7 p.m. — Chicken noodle dinner, fundraiser for Alliance Industries, Inc., D.A.D.D., DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn. To-go available with pick-up. Dine-in available with limited seating. Freewill donation.
4:30-7p.m or gone — Spaghetti dinner, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St. Cost is $9 and includes spaghetti, garlic bread and cheesecake. Live music by Mark Garr will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Non-Profit Fair at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn; learn more about local non-profits serving DeKalb County; no charge for admission.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, May 12
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., auxiliary meeting.
Friday, May 14
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
3-7 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, walk-through fair food alley, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. Hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions.
Saturday, May 15
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
11 a.m-7 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, walk-through fair food alley, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. Hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions.
Sunday, May 16
11 a.m.-5 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, walk-through fair food alley, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. Hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions.
Tuesday, May 18
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, May 19
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Thursday, May 20
8 a.m-6 p.m. — Butler United Methodist Women spring rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Friday, May 21
8 a.m-6 p.m. — Butler United Methodist Women spring rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, May 22
8 a.m-noon — Butler United Methodist Women spring rummage sale, bag day, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Tuesday, May 25
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, May 26
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
May 27
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Addison Agen; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, May 28
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, June 1
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Friday, June 4
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Sunday, June 6
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Tuesday, June 8
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Friday, June 11
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Sunday, June 13
7 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert for Flag Day, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Tuesday, June 15
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 17
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at The James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Friday, June 18
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, June 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Tuesday, June 22
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 24
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Night to Remember; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, June 25
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Sunday, June 27
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, June 29
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Sunday, July 4
12 noon — Auburn Community Band concert at Eastside Park, East Houston Street, Garrett.
Sunday, July 11
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, July 15
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, July 17
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Sunday, July 18
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Steuben County Fair, Angola.
Thursday, July 29
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring The Hubie Ashcraft Band; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:30 p.m.— Auburn Community Band concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 19
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Big Caddy Daddy; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 4
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 16
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
