AUBURN — The Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association will hold its regular monthly meeting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Richards Restaurant in Auburn.
Anyone with an interest in the hobby of amateur radio is welcome to attend.
A testing session will be held at the Red Room in the Courthouse Annex. 215 E. 9th St., from 9:30-11:30 a.m. after the meeting.
