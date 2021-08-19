WATERLOO — DeKalb County Democrats learned about a boost for local candidates and a listened to a pep talk on national issues at their annual picnic Tuesday in Francis Thomson Park.
Thompson and Jama Smith of Auburn unveiled the new John Martin Smith Leadership Grant, named for Thompson Smith’s late father.
A trio of Democrats from Fort Wayne and the Indianapolis area traveled to Waterloo for the American Jobs Plan Tour, promoting the national party’s $2 trillion stimulus bill now under consideration in Congress. The U.S. Senate approved it by a 69-30 vote last week.
The Smiths will offer a matching grant of up to $1,000 to a first-time Democratic candidate for a city, county or township office. It includes “a full year of mentorship,” Jama Smith said.
The goal of the grant is “growing our leadership from the bottom up,” she added.
Thompson Smith recalled that his father was a lifelong Democrat and the DeKalb County historian. An Auburn attorney, John Martin Smith helped found two of the city’s automobile museums.
“It’s beyond time for Democrats to start focusing on local races,” Suzanne Davis, DeKalb County Democratic chair, said in welcoming to the Smiths’ announcement.
Jon Hooker, president of Central Indiana Building Trades, called the American Jobs Act “a monumental bill that will change the way America moves forward.” He added, “We haven’t seen this kind of investment in infrastructure since FDR and the New Deal.”
Hooker continued, “All this is about good-paying union jobs — and good-paying union jobs will help all Hoosiers.” He said the act would reverse the effects of right-to-work laws in 27 states, including Indiana.
“The right to work is something I think they thought would crush us, and it just hasn’t,” Hooker said.
John Stephens, the 3rd District’s first Democratic candidate for Congress in the 2022 election, mentioned union issues in criticizing incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican.
“Jim Banks, and Hoosier Republicans, for the most part, have worked very hard to ruin organized labor in this state,” Stephens said.
The American Jobs Act would provide money for bridges, roads, broadband and care for seniors, children and veterans, Hooker said.
“These issues, they aren’t so partisan,” he concluded.
State Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, said the Jobs Act can appeal to farm families with better roads and broadband, veterans with investment in VA hospitals and senior citizens with improved home health care.
“Home health care workers make starvation wages” now, Gore said.
The Jobs Act would pay to fix roads that are in poor condition, he said, adding, “It’s embarrassing. You shouldn’t hit the state line and feel like you went back in time.”
Indiana’s youngest state legislator, Gore was the only Democratic candidate to defeat an incumbent Republican in the 2020 election.
As a deputy sheriff in Marion County, Gore also is only active law enforcement officer in General Assembly, he said. The American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year supported local police departments, he added.
Gore offered advice to local Democratic campaigners, saying, “Talking to people on their front porches — that’s the only we we’re going to win.”
He encouraged the audience of about 30 people, “Pick a candidate that you really believe in and go knock on doors.”
