Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.