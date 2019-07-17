GARRETT — As corn plants start to shoot up after a late planting season, local experts are voicing optimism, with a note of caution.
Wet spring weather delayed planting of corn.
“There’s a lot of people that got planted very late, and some people who didn’t get planted at all,” said Sarah Delbecq of rural Garrett, president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association.
“Corn that got in the ground early is looking well despite a slow beginning,” said Elysia Rodgers, Purdue Extension agent for DeKalb County.
“There were even a few fields that were thinking about starting to tassel this weekend,” Rodgers said. “Then we have the other end where corn is just starting to come up, but coming up quickly. Color and quality overall looks good to excellent.”
Kevin Custer of Custer Grain shared Rodgers’ sunny outlook.
“Our area has been blessed,” Custer said this week. “We had a chance to get our crops planted, and they look pretty good. We’re one of the better parts of the state, actually.”
Delbecq is taking a more cautious view.
“They’re growing, which is a good thing, but at the end of the day, they’re not going to ever catch up,” Delbecq said about the late-planted crops.
“Everything that did get planted got planted later than it normally would have, maybe to the tune of 4-6 weeks later,” she said. “I haven’t heard a single farmer say that all the conditions they planted into they were happy with, and some people say: ‘None of the conditions I planted into I was happy with.’”
Usually in mid-July, corn has tassels and soybean rows are filled with a full canopy, Delbecq said. That’s not the case on most local farms.
“Compared to where we were a month ago, when you saw bare fields and things like that, yeah, it’s getting better, and a lot of that you would probably attribute to the heat we’ve had,” Delbecq said. “If this had been a cool summer … then we’d be even further behind.”
Delbecq agreed that northeast Indiana’s crops are far from the worst in the state.
Rodgers also reported on the conditions of other local crops:
• On soybeans, “Since those tended to get in a little later, they are still coming along, but many of the early planted fields are starting to canopy over, and the late-planted beans are coming up with good stand count.”
• As for wheat, “A lot was harvested this weekend, and it looks like stands were pretty thick and overall good quality.”
• On hay, “Producers had a great stretch this past week to finish up first cutting (about 4-6 weeks behind normal), but there could still be some hope to salvage some good quality hay in later cuttings this year.”
“Beans are still pretty short. They need to keep getting rain and heat,” Custer said.
“We need an extended fall for these crops to get in,” he added.
“We’re hoping for continued summer weather, with rains where they need to be, and most of all hoping for not an early frost,” Delbecq said.
“At this point, our goal line is to get the crop fully matured before there’s a frost — and when you plant this late, that means maturity will also be late,” Delbecq added. “We’re hoping that the heat and a late frost will keep it going. It’s certainly not where you’d want it to be, and certainly the situation in planting was one that you couldn’t ever fully recover from it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.