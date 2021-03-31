INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time, public virtual school — including Julia Grubbs from Garrett.
For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has served thousands of students with a variety of needs. Students with health issues or who are highly involved in activities outside of school succeed in the online environment because it offers a more flexible schedule, the academy said. Other students benefit from the ability to work at their own individual pace with learning plans tailored to match their needs and abilities or from the personal attention they receive from teachers to stay motivated and engaged.
The academy said its students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling. During the last 10 years, more than 3,000 students have received diplomas from Indiana Connections Academy. The academy is an online public school for K-12 students, founded in 2010 and authorized by Ball State University.
