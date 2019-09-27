AUBURN — Now in its 70th year, the Spencerville Eastern Star doughnut stand at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair shows no sign of losing its popularity.
Friday afternoon in downtown Auburn, the wait in line to buy a bag of a dozen doughnuts was 20 minutes — but it can be even longer than at peak business times.
The doughnuts have been a hit since the beginning, said Farah Lee Baidinger, who started the tradition in 1950 with her late husband, Joe. An Angola resident now, she will celebrate her 98th birthday Monday.
The Masonic Temple in Spencerville had burned in 1949, Baidinger said. The temple also housed the Eastern Star organization, which decided to help raise money for a new temple.
The suggestion came, “Why don’t we go to the fair and sell doughnuts?” she said.
Her husband’s parents operated a bakery business in Mishawaka, and he had learned to make and fry doughnuts while growing up.
For the first year at the fair, the Eastern Star set up a tent on the northeast corner of Auburn’s main intersection.
“The DeKalb County Fair Board gave us that very same spot … every year since, because it proved to be successful and profitable, even the first year we went to the fair,” Baidinger said.
“We fried doughnuts. We also offered beverages, white and chocolate milk, of course, coffee,” she said. The menu remains essentially the same in 2019.
The doughnut stand also offered foot-long hot dogs and other sandwiches in that first year.
“But really, the drawing card was the doughnuts, because people could buy a couple doughnuts and a cup of coffee so reasonable,” Baidinger said. The organization soon dropped its sandwich menu, which had competitors throughout the fair’s midway.
By midweek in its first year, the stand had used all of its doughnut mix. Joe Baidinger arranged to meet his father, also named Joe, in Ligonier for delivery of another bag.
“We’ve never settled on any kind of doughnut mix except what we used originally,” Baidinger said. “It’s the spices that are put into this mix. There’s nutmeg, and I don’t know what all.”
Year after year, the doughnuts draw crowds of customers for their crispy texture and sugar coating.
“Because we came out in the black the first year, we were excited about that and made plans to reserve the same location for the next year, and the rest is history,” Baidinger said.
Spurred by the success of the fair stand, the Masons raised even more money to build a new temple along S.R. 1 at the north edge of Spencerville.
“They put up a nice building, which still is there,” Baidinger said.
As time went on, the project became too big for the Spencerville chapter of Eastern Star, and neighboring chapters joined the stand’s crew for a share of the proceeds. Baidinger continued working at the doughnut stand until the late 1980s.
Today, Baidinger remains active as she approaches a milestone birthday.
“I’m still in my own home and take care of myself,” she said Friday. “The only thing I had to do is give up driving, and that was a bummer.”
