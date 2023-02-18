Monday, Feb. 20
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:15-11:30 a.m. — Eckhart Envoys, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Social Science Surveyors, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — It’s Elementary, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
5:45-7 p.m. — Tai chi, Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, Butler. Cost is $60 for six weeks. New students can start any time.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
9-10 a.m. — Chair yoga, Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, Butler.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10 a.m. — Covid 19 and flu vaccinations, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, Feb. 23
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, Eckhart Public Library parking lot, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30-11 a.m. — Sensory-friendly Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-6:30 p.m. — VITA tax preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Anime Club, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — The History and Art of Preserving the Dead, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn. Christian Carothers from D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home will present the program that covers funeral preparation and embalming history, cultural and religious practices and reconstructive art.
Friday, Feb. 24
9 a.m. — Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography, Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, Butler. Appointments are required and may be scheduled by calling 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Babies and Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11 a.m. — Babies and Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — Lego Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-5 p.m. — Teen Art Club, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Feb. 25
7-11 a.m. — Kiwanis pancake breakfast, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — VITA tax preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 27
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Adult board and card games, Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, Butler.
5:45-7 p.m. — Tai chi, Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, Butler. Cost is $60 for six weeks. New students can start any time.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-10 a.m. — Chair yoga, Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, Butler.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, March 1
10:30 a.m. — The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. The featured speakers will be Ed Benbow and Kathy Bassett from the Heimach Center in Auburn. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Jean at 908-7678 to make meal reservations by Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Friday, March 3
4:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
Saturday, March 4
Noon — Garrett Sons of the American Legion gun raffle and wild game feed, Garrett American Legion, 515 W. 5th Ave., Doors open at noon; food served at 2 p.m. Gun raffle begins at 3 p.m. $25 donation per ticket, includes raffle and meal. Children 13 and under eat free.
Friday, March 10
4:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
Friday, March 17
4:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
Sunday, March 19
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Old Fort Coin Club coin and currency show, Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Over 50 tables of numismatic material. Free admission.
Tuesday, March 21
8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Red Cross blood drive, Lakewood Park Christian School, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, auxiliary gym, right of door 1. Sign up at redcrossblood.org/give, sponsor code lpcs.
Wednesday, March 22
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Friday, March 244:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
Wednesday, March 29
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Friday, March 31
4:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
Wednesday, April 19
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Wednesday, April 26
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
