AUBURN — The sixth Annual Pink Out in DeKalb County will take place Monday, Oct. 5.
The event, sponsored by Tri Kappa, promotes awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
Pink Out was rescheduled from its original date in May due to COVID, to October during breast cancer awareness month.
T-shirt sales are now live on the Big Red website, BigRed-Auburn.com, or by calling 925-1425. Orders are due no later than Sunday.
Tri Kappa has established a financial aid fund available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing or treatment of breast cancer. Applications are available at many health care providers including DeKalb Health, online at www.trikappaauburn.org, and at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.
To find out more about the Pink Out DeKalb County 2020, visit www.trikappaauburn.org or visit Tri Kappa of Auburn on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.