WATERLOO — A Michigan semi driver died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 69 at the C.R. 28 overpass near Waterloo.
William Modzelewski, 62, of Wyandotte, Michigan, was fatally injured when the 2018 Kenworth semi he was driving went off the road and struck an overpass bridge support head-on, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Modzelewski was traveling south on the interstate at the time of the crash, police said. Police don't know why Modzelewski's semi went off the road.
Police said the semi traveled through the median without striking the cable barrier. It crashed through impact barriers in front of the overpass bridge support and struck the support head-on. Modzelewski was trapped in the semi cab. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police and the Waterloo Marshal's and Auburn Police departments, the Waterloo Fire Department, DeKalb County Homeland Security, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Parker's Towing and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
