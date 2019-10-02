WATERLOO — Jill Devine of DeKalb County Haunts will talk about the history of the Salem Witch Trials during a meeting of the DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Waterloo-Grant Township Library. Social time is at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Devine will be talking about the history of the trials and how what started as a small group of Puritan girls behaving strangely, quickly turned a small community into one of the darkest incidents in early American history. Those attending will learn about the Puritan way of life, beliefs and early American law and one of Colonial America’s most notorious cases of mass hysteria.
