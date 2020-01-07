AUBURN — Wednesday is the first day for candidates to register for Indiana’s May 5 primary election.
Candidates for DeKalb County elections may file at the DeKalb County clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse. The deadline to file for the primary election is Feb. 7 at noon.
DeKalb County positions up for election this year are: DeKalb Superior Court I judge; circuit court clerk; recorder; treasurer; surveyor; commissioner Northeast District; commissioner Southeast District; three county council at-large seats; all Republican precinct committeeman seats; 10 Democratic state convention delegates; and 14 Republican state convention delegates.
Candidates for DeKalb County school boards have from July 22 to Aug. 21 at noon to register. Seats up for election are: DeKalb Central — Auburn City, Jackson/Union Township and Fairfield/Smithfield Township; DeKalb Eastern — Butler City, Concord Township, Spencer Township and Newville/Stafford/Troy townships; Garrett-Keyser-Butler — Garrett City, Keyser Township and Butler Township; and Hamilton — at-large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.