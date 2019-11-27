AUBURN — A car wash on Auburn’s West 7th Street will be demolished to make way for a retail business, the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals learned Tuesday night.
The board approved two variances for the property’s owners in a meeting at City Hall.
They also cleared the way for a new financial services office on C.R. 35 and sign changes at Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Walmart.
The owners would not reveal the proposed tenant for a 9,100 square-foot-retail building at 433 W. 7th St., said Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development.
The department staff expressed concerns about how close the building would lie next to the railroad tracks on its west side, ranging from 10-14 feet. Schweitzer said the zoning board required installation of a fence along the tracks.
In addition to a setback variance, the board approved a variance in placement of the trash receptacle for the retail store.
Parking lot dimensions for a property at 4571 C.R. 35, Auburn, also gained approval.
Joel Grimm of Financial Building LLC is remodeling the building immediately south of Auburn Fire Station No. 1 to house the Post & Miller accounting firm of Auburn and an investment firm, Schweitzer said.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital at 1316 E. 7th St. received approval for a system of wayfinding signs designed to direct patrons, reflecting the name change from the former DeKalb Memorial Hospital. The hospital also received a time extension for a temporary sign, with a condition that no other temporary special signs will be erected in 2020 except for construction signs.
A department staff report said, “a sign package of this magnitude identifying the site and assisting patrons in navigating the site accordingly is practical and necessary.”
The Walmart store at 505 Touring Drive received approval for a new package of 13 wall signs, which exceeds the number permitted by code. The city’s sign standards may not be appropriate for a site of this size, a department report said.
“Walmart’s existing signs have been appropriate and acceptable for nearly a decade. Given the difference in sign area from current to proposed is less than 50 square feet, this project may be considered relatively insignificant,” the report added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.