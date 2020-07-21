AUBURN — The Auburn Port Authority will meet Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss necessary repairs and maintenance.
The meeting will be held in City Hall in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 9:00 am
