AUBURN — Auburn resident Dave Clark has announced his intentions to run for Mayor of Auburn.
A Republican, Clark will challenge incumbent Republican Mike Ley, who announced his candidacy Thursday.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Clark wrote, “For those that don’t know me, my name is Dave Clark. My wife Aimee and I chose to make Auburn our home over 21 years ago. In 2007, we officially started our family here by welcoming our daughter Mackenzie into the world.
“Over the last several years, we have had the opportunity to open our home to several exchange students and have been able to share with them what Auburn means to us. Auburn has opened so many doors for my family since moving here in 2001. Thanks to those doors, I would like to announce that I’m running to be the next mayor of Auburn.
“Many of you know me as a realtor for Northeastern Group Realty. Through perseverance and dedication, I built a successful real estate business and had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people within the community,” the news release continued. “Prior to real estate, I worked in the steel business here in DeKalb County for 17 years and served as a firefighter for the City of Auburn from 2008 until the end of 2017. Since moving to Auburn, I have been incredibly involved in our community, and currently serve as the First Vice Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 97.
The news release continued, “My love for our community is my greatest asset. That, along with being open minded, and my background in real estate is what I will rely on to lead Auburn for years to come.
“As mayor, my goals are to be conservative while revitalizing Auburn, bring new businesses to the city to fill our vacant shops and buildings, work with local business so they can continue to thrive, and enhance public safety,” he said.
“Our community is full of talented and highly educated people with the same desires as me to build a better Auburn. I want to make Auburn a place that visitors want to call home rather than a destination by collaborating with the citizens, City Council, DABA, the Redevelopment Commission, Auburn Main Street and other local entities.
“Teddy Roosevelt once said, ‘Do what you can, where you are, with what you have,’” Clark said. “I have a strong desire to lead our city. I believe it is our elected officials’ job to promote a positive and safe environment for families to live in, students to be educated in, and businesses to thrive in.
“With your vote and support, we will be able to accomplish these goals and much more. I look forward to meeting all of the great citizens in the upcoming months and serving you as your next mayor.”
