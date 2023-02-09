Bar None Saddle
Club serving beef
and noodles
AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club will bring back its Wednesday evening beef and noodle dinners, beginning Feb. 15 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the club located on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St.
The meal will include beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, drinks and homemade desserts. A freewill offering will be accepted and carry-outs will be available.
The Bar None Saddle Club was incorporated in 1947 and brings many horse shows and training demonstrations to northeast Indiana.
Dates for other upcoming dinners are March 22 and April 19, from 4:30-7 p.m.
