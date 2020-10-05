AUBURN — Breadth of experience paid off for Carlie Taylor in Saturday night’s Supreme Showman contest at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Taylor won over six other competitors, all of whom qualified by winning showmanship awards for different species during the previous week’s 4-H livestock shows.
Taylor came into the contest as the premier showman in two of the week’s shows — for dairy beef and goats.
The competition required contestants to show several categories of livestock, from sheep, to swine, to cattle.
“I have shown, actually, all these species this past week, either for myself or helping other people, so I felt pretty confident with all of them,” Taylor said after she dried her tears of joy at winning.
The contest’s judge said the sheep showmanship round helped her decide the winner.
“I was really confident with the sheep. I had a really good sheep, so I got a lucky draw there,” Taylor said. “Dairy beef, I was pretty confident with. I came from that species” as its top showman.
“Sheep push a lot harder than goats, so it took a second for me to get used to it, but I’ve shown goats a lot, lately, so after I braced the sheep for a while, I felt pretty confident with it,” Taylor said.
In addition to her familiarity with all types of livestock, Taylor was appearing in the contest for the second time, after also qualifying in 2018.
“I felt pretty confident throughout the night, but there were a lot of good showmen. It could have gone any way,” she said.
Other competitors, listed with the categories in which they won showmanship awards to qualify, were: Madison Haynes, meat goats; Logen Brand, dairy cattle; Lauren Brown, beef cattle; Brooke Pittman, dairy goats; Grace Kreischer, sheep; and Bree McComb, swine.
A 16-year-old junior year DeKalb High School, Taylor said earlier in the week that she hopes to attend Purdue University or Michigan State University to study animal nutrition with a minor in genetics. She is the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor of Corunna.
