Something that I feel is equally important to establishing similar routines in two different homes is to be very conscious about what you are doing that will show your child(ren) that they are residents in the home and not visitors.
Your child may not express their feelings about this, but there are things that can be done so they feel included as a resident and/or a member of the household, especially if there is another child who lives in the home full-time.
Here are several examples of how you can achieve this. One idea is maybe a dresser or nightstand, so they are not living out of a suitcase, duffle bag, or book bag while they are with you for their scheduled time. It doesn’t matter how small the space, it is for them just to have a space of their own.
Another example could be permission to decorate that space. Maybe posters?
Kids like to have their things around in their space. Maybe a space for them to keep their toothbrush and toothpaste at your home, instead of packing it to take back and forth. Yes, that will require two sets of some things, but the goal here is to make sure the child(ren) feel “at home.”
How about having some of their own toys or books that are always there?
I don’t think it will take much effort in creating a space for them to feel like a resident and not a visitor for the weekend.
Maybe keeping this thought in mind will help you in determining how to make that happen for them. Maybe this is the week your child(ren) create “their space.”
I hope you all have a great week.
