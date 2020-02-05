ANGOLA — The Trine University Wind Ensemble will performs music from television shows and movies related to secret agents and spying at its Feb. 23 concert in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
“I Spy: A Concert of Espionage” will begin at 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Local students performing with the Wind Ensemble are:
• Darianne Kimpel of Auburn, playing clarinet. Kimpel is majoring in criminal justice at Trine.
• Chloe Manahan of Hamilton, playing clarinet. Manahan is majoring in mathematics.
• Shad Neace of Kendallville, playing euphonium. Neace is majoring in mechanical engineering.
The concert will open with “Get Smart” by Irving Szathmary, followed by “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” by Daniel Pemberton.
The program will continue with “Mission: Impossible” by Lalo Schifrin and Danny Elfman, “The Pink Panther” by Henry Mancini and “Bond, James Bond,” arranged by Stephen Bulla, which includes music from the films “Goldfinger,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “The World Is Not Enough,” “Skyfall” and “Live and Let Die.”
