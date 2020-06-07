AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 15 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I May 29 through June 5.
Colton Carper of the 200 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, received a pair of one-year suspended sentences for criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Brooke Slone of the 1000 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation a $1 fine for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cindy Railsback-Jackson of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 355 days and fined $1.
Randy Whitacre of the 10000 block of Mildred Avenue, Leo, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Lorie Shaffer of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clayton Devaux of the 9600 block of Pioneer Trail, Leo, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Sargent of the 900 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through June 1, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
William Inman of the 400 block of South Bridge Street, Corunna, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michael Pinkerton of the 4900 block of Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to three years of incarceration, with credit for 90 days served, for intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and fined $1.
Nickolas Patrick of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except three days, which are already served, for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Gamaliel B.A. Cruz of the 2400 block of Harlan Street, Indianapolis, was fined $50 for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zachary Hanefeld of the 11000 block of Hood Street, Harlan, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and an additional 1 1/2 years of incarceration for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. He was fined $1 and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Adam Sumner of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was fined $150 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Curtis Carlisle of the 1800 block of Greentree Court, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated a Class A misdemeanor, and an additional four years of incarceration for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. The sentence was suspended except for four years, which must be served. He was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for two years.
Buenaventura Ramirez-Toxhua of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through June 5, 2021 and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
