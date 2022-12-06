AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Nov. 21-29.
Shayden D. Howard of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Leonardo J. Garcia of the 3600 block of Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $100 for confinement, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 90 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Michael W. Wilson of the 100 block of Cherry Street, Butler, was sentenced to two years in jail for residential entry, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 93 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Carlie Mae Warga of the 1700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.
Justin A. Geiger of the 200 block of East 3rd Street, Frankfort, Kentucky, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for four days served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathaniel James Leach of Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except eight days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 358 days and his driving license was suspended for 30 days. He received credit for four days served in jail while the case was pending.
Steven G. Pentico of the 8100 block of West 500 South, Hudson, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bradley A. Wainwright of the 700 block of Helen Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.
Skyler AJ Lockwood of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 180 days for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cassandra S. Lucas of the 5600 block of Woodshire Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and must serve 100 days on home detention as a term of probation. Her driving license was suspended for one year. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Rylee Lewis Schindler of the 100 block of East 17th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending.
Stephan M. Julien of the 12000 block of Thumper Trail, LaPaz, was sentenced to three years in prison, with credit for 197 days served, for child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.
Barick A. Cummins of the 8200 block of Deerbrook Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor, and 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 or more, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for 363 days and he received credit for one days served in jail while the case was pending.
Chad A. Winget of the 1700 block of Rosemont Drive, Fort Wayne, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
