WATERLOO — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met March 14 at the Waterloo Public Library. Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening with chaplain Jan Dantzer assisting. Karen Bash read the minutes and Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report. Correspondence was read from Nancy George.
After committee reports, member Pat Kruse donated a copy of “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” and a copy of “The Lost Colony, A Secret Token” to the chapter.
Rachel Roberts discussed the master questionnaire as it related to categories and features in The American Spirit magazine. Focusing on history, she told of the commemoration of the Boston Massacre and the situation that let to the death of Crispus Attucks. Joyce Phillips gave an account of the 19th Aamendment when women were given the right to vote. She told how women of color didn’t receive that right until 1965, whereas American Indian women received it in 1962.
The program was given by Bash, who told how her son, Eric Bash, and Brent Tarnutzer retraced the places Eric Bash’s grandfather, John Gilbert, served in World War II when he was with the 82nd Airborne Division, 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, Company B. The Battle of the Bulge, also called the Ardennes Offensive, was the area of land where Hitler’s troops sought to push the Allied frontline west from northern France to northwestern Belgium.
Eric Bash constructed a six-page brochure with pictures of their trek. Bash gave an account of how John Gilbert lay in a ditch in Udenbreth, Germany, while his fellow soldiers were lifted over him, soaking him with blood from their wounds. For his service in the war, Gilbert was given a Purple Heart. Karen Bash ended her talk by sharing her son’s remarks about how privileged our generation is because of the sacrifices made by those who fought for our freedoms.
Hostesses for the meeting were Alice Richards and Bash. The next meeting will be held April 11.
