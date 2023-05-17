WATERLOO — Dave Holt has announced he intends to seek election as a Republican to an at-large seat on the DeKalb County Council in 2024.
Holt lives in Waterloo with his wife, Angie, and the couple’s four children.
“Five years ago, I moved to DeKalb County from a small rural town in Kentucky, where we built up and ran a beef cattle farm. My wife, Angie, grew up in DeKalb County, so when an opportunity arose for her to take a leadership role in the family business and assume operations of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing in Auburn, we jumped at the opportunity to bring our children back to rural DeKalb County, where we could be near family,” Holt said.
“I started my career in commercial construction as an electrician and worked my way up through the industry over many years. During my last 20 years working for the largest general contractor in the U.S., I held various positions within the organization and developed key skills including budgetary analysis and controls, risk management, estimating, contracting and procurement.”
Holt, who is retired, said he wants to leverage this background to give back to the community in which he and his family have chosen to live.
“I strongly believe in conservative values that support transparency and fiscal accountability in government while representing all people in the county,” Holt said.
“Therefore, I would like to announce that I will be running as a Republican for a DeKalb County Council at Large position in 2024. I look forward to meeting as many people as possible over the months leading up to the May primary to discuss your thoughts and opinions.
“To discuss any issue or topic of concern, please reach out to me at DaveHolt2024@gmail.com.”
