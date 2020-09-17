WATERLOO — Assistant Superintendent Loraine Vaughn Tuesday shared with the DeKalb Central school board how school counselors, teachers, support staff, administrators, students and parents are caring for students’ social and emotional needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the past few years, we have become increasingly aware of the need to educate the ‘whole’ child, which translates into not only developing our students’ cognitive skills by promoting and improving learning, but by initiating physical, social and emotional skills, promoting health and wellness, employability and positive life outcomes,” Vaughn said in prepared remarks at the conclusion of Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“Then came COVID-19, and we were quickly aware that along with knowing that continuing to educate and provide our students with the best possible learning experience, we discovered the impact that this pandemic had and continues to have on our students and staff. I have to say it is even larger than we imagined.”
Vaughn said planning started immediately on how to best serve students.
“While we knew we had to raise the instructional bar to the next level coming back in August, we knew also that we wanted to continue to make sure our students were doing OK, now whether in-person or virtual,” she said.
Vaughn said school counselors have continued with past practices as well as implementing new measures.
Counselors have developed ways for students to meet with them virtually. Quarantined students are being communicated with by their in-person teachers so they do not feel left behind or fall behind academically, Vaughn told the board.
Interactive “Google Classrooms” provide students access and availability to counselors, and there is follow-up with students, Vaughn said.
Other measures include virtual check-ins, phone calls, emails and referrals to professional counseling services.
Challenges faced by students include having to adjust to learning again, both in-person and virtually, adjusting to functioning in a socially distanced environment and self-managing schedules and school work.
Primarily, secondary students now are concerned that at any minute their sports seasons might end, and in-person learners worry about having to go to virtual learning, or vice versa, Vaughn added.
“No one has been exempt, including you board members, from experiencing the challenges first-hand, trying to help in any way possible, rising to the occasion of helping our students by providing them with as much normalcy as possible, and time and attention,” Vaughn said.
“I think everybody is a little concerned about how the children are. And you know what? They’re hanging in there — they’re hanging in there. And we’re all trying to lead by example and make every day count, and that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved revisions to the Reopening DeKalb Central Schools plan to coordinate with the most recent guidelines regarding symptoms related to COVID-19.
In the plan, symptoms impacting consideration for exclusion from school are: a fever of 100 or greater or chills; cough, especially new onset, uncontrolled cough, or shortness of breath; diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pain; sore throat; headache, particularly new onset of severe headache, especially with fever; and new loss of taste or smell.
According to the plan, students and employees will be excluded from school if they test positive for COVID-19 or exhibit any symptom of COVID-19 that is not otherwise explained, based on Centers for Disease Control guidance.
• The board approved suspending the Wednesday-morning delay schedule through winter break, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 23. At the Aug. 6 meeting, the board had agreed to suspend Wednesday-morning delays through fall break.
Continuing the delay through winter break will provide a consistent schedule for the district’s families, Superintendent Steve Teders noted.
The one-hour delay schedule was used for professional development and collaboration for teachers and counselors. Teders said the district recognizes the need for professional development and is looking at other options.
• The board conducted a public hearing on the 2021 budget that includes $39.28 million in expenditures in all funds — education, rainy day, debt service and operations. There were no public comments on the budget. The board will adopt the budget at its October meeting.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: food service employee Marjorie Salinas; seventh-grade teacher MaKenna Kelly; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessionals Erica Stanley and Melissa Smith; Country Meadow Elementary School secretary Lisa Spade; McKenney-Harrison teacher Caira Martin; bus driver Rebecca Koch; and DeKalb Middle School lunch substitute Mary Littlejohn.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school assistant track coach Justin Bigelow; middle school girls head track coach Kara Eck; middle school co-head tennis coach Todd Hartsough; McKenney-Harrison virtual learning teacher Janis Strong; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessionals Marissa Hartman, Devin Bolen and Alexis Buchanan; seventh-grade assistant football coach Logan Williams; sixth-grade girls basketball coach Jeremy Pfister; transportation custodian Kassy Fry; high school food service employees Denise Carper, Madisen King and Lisa Mettler; McKenney-Harrison food service employee Lisa Shroyer; bus drivers Heidi Overmyer and Sara Murray; bus assistant Lisa Spade; and Country Meadow paraprofessional Renae Rogers.
