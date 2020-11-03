AUBURN — After 43 years and 155,000 miles, Bob Sovis is parking his 1973 GMC motor home permanently at the National Auto and Truck Museum in Auburn.
“It’s provided my family and I a lot of great memories, especially in going to car shows,” Sovis, of Fenton, Michigan, said Sunday as he dropped off his donation.
The gift came as a package with his diesel 1986 Chevrolet Chevette, which he towed behind the motor home for 35,000 miles across America.
Sovis said a board member introduced him to the Auburn museum
“It looks to me like the place to have it — fairly close to home, and it would have a good home,” Sovis said.
He bought the motor home in 1977 with 24,000 miles. Its odometer now reads 179,000 after travels that took Sovis and his family as far as Wyoming, Colorado and Florida.
Sovis was looking to upgrade from his pop-up camper when he made the purchase.
“I loved the looks of the motor home, when they came out in 1973,” he said. The model he bought was the 419th to come off the assembly line in Pontiac, Michigan, in the first year of production, with a list price around $16,000.
The first models sold at favorable prices, he said, “but they found out they didn’t make any money,” and production of the GMC motor homes ended in 1978.
“They’re a very unique vehicle, being front-wheel drive. Most people don’t realize that,” Sovis said. A 455-cubic-inch Oldsmobile engine powered his motor home down the highway.
Different styles of the GMC motor homes were named after national parks. Sovis’ vehicle, with its white-and-blue decor, is known as a Glacier model.
In 1986, he bought a diesel engine Chevette to complete his travel package.
“I wanted something to tow behind the motor home,” he said. “I ordered it with every possible option, which made it pretty expensive — $7,700 in ’86.”
Attached in its customary spot behind the motor home when it arrived in Auburn, the Chevette now has covered 96,000 miles under its own power.
Sovis bought his Chevette as an insider. He worked in upper management for General Motors Service Parts in Swartz Creek, Michigan, then the company’s world headquarters. He retired 29 years ago.
Still active in the car hobby, Sovis said he founded two car shows and has been involved since the beginning of the Back to the Bricks car show in Flint.
He said his large family supports donating the motor home and Chevette and is glad to see him cutting back to his four remaining collector cars. His has owned his prized 1939 Chevrolet, nearly all original, for 52 years. Its future will be at the Sloan Museum in Flint, where Sovis has been involved since 1967 and serves on the board of its friends organization.
He also owns a 1965 Corvair Monza, 1984 Oldsmobile Toronado and a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier convertible that he said has never felt a raindrop.
Fittingly, Sovis and family took the last trip in his GMC motor home to a favorite destination, Sutton’s Bay, near Traverse City, Michigan, on Labor Day weekend for a grandson’s wedding.
