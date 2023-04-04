ST. JOE — You can get there from here. You just might have to use a detour.
An approximately $6.2 million Indiana Department of Transportation project has a good chunk of S.R. 1 torn up in and around St. Joe, but town officials say it’s a project that’s been needed for some time.
When finished later this year, a sidewalk will have been installed from the mobile home park into St. Joe and new sidewalks will be laid on both sides of S.R. 1 next to the elementary school.
“I am ecstatic,” Town Board President Randy Drake said. He said at some construction sites, you notice many pylons but not much work going on. “These guys have been non-stop working. They’re doing an awesome job.”
Brooks Construction was awarded the contract for the street work and Fleming is doing sidewalk portion.
Work began March 6. The road has been taken up from the bridge over Bear Creek east of town to School Street. When that is finished, the surface will be replaced with gravel.
The next phase will take up the asphalt west of School Street and follow S.R. 1 south past Riverdale Elementary School.
Once the second phase has been completed, the entire roadway will be paved at the same time. The project is to be completed by the end of October, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder said.
The town will be responsible for replacing any water lines or residential shut-off valves, she said.
Doing that work during the state project saves the town “tons of money,” Snyder said. “We’re definitely utilizing this to the extent we can.”
The project includes a new drain to Bear Creek that will be attached to the side drains. Curbing will be laid in the streets and alleys to direct water to those drains.
“Our side drains back up because the town drains are so old. Some of them are plugged,” Drake said. “The S.R. 1 drains are the problem. I have a picture of one of the state road drains that they filled in because the bricks had fallen in. Instead of fixing it, they just filled it in.”
When he first joined the town board, Drake said he researched old meeting minutes and discovered there were very few maps.
“I found this one in 1997 that talked about redoing S.R. 1,” Drake said. “Through the years, they talked about it and talked about it again.
“When I got on, I asked what was going on. (Some of) these drains have been here since the 1920s,” Drake said. “If you look at the state road drains, they’re made out of brick down to tile.
“(INDOT) did it all the way up to Riverdale school, and then they went around us and it started up on the other side of Bear Creek, all within the last 10 years,” Drake said. He began asking questions why INDOT had bypassed the town proper.
“Every time we talked to them, they were giving us reasons as to why not,” Drake said in a phone interview. “I told them, ‘Since ’97, you started talking to the town about this but nothing has been done.’”
He credited Snyder for making frequent contacts with the state about redoing the road, as well as pursuing grant opportunities to help with other projects.
“Our town is doing better,” Drake said, noting Curie, Hart and Washington streets are or will be receiving attention.
“We are making all of our roads better,” he said. “We’ve found all of our water lines and all of our shut-offs because when I got on the board, they weren’t there.” The town uses a phone application that uses GPS to document the locations of main and residential shut-offs.
The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District is not upgrading its utilities, sewer district clerk Robyn McCann said. However, the sewer district will move its force main on S.R. 1 later this summer when the Indiana Department of Transportation replaces two culverts south of St. Joe.
As with any major construction project, not everyone is going to be happy, especially when the road in front of their house has been taken up or they have to find alternate places to park.
“The town is kind of ripped up. Some of the homeowners on Washington are upset, but I’ve let them know they can get hold of me,” Drake said.
He is hopeful St. Joe’s residents are as excited as he is to see the finished results. “It’s great what (the contractors) are doing. It’s going to make our town look great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.