INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County’s unemployment rate remained steady in January, a state agency reported Tuesday.
The county’s rate of 3.4% was the same as in December, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
However, while the rate was the same, employment increased. The state reported that 21,451 county residents were employed in January, an increase of 246 from December.
The rate did not change because the state also increased the county’s estimated labor force by 261 people, to a total of 22,214.
The state report said 763 DeKalb County residents were unemployed in January, an increase of 15 from a month earlier.
With the exception of LaGrange County, counties in northeast Indiana have higher unemployment rates than one year ago in January.
While unemployment rates and other key labor statistics are showing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still lingering, data has shown an improvement.
LaGrange County’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in January, the same as it was a year prior and tied for this year’s lowest rate in the state with Adams County.
The region’s next-lowest unemployment rates are in DeKalb and Whitley counties at 3.4% for January. A year earlier, DeKalb was at 3.0% and Whitley 3.1%.
LaGrange County’s labor force and number of people employed are greater than January 2020, and the number of unemployed people is lower. There were 19,415 people estimated to have been in the labor force in January compared to 19,397 in January 2020. There were 18,898 people employed this January, compared to 18,870 the year prior. There were 517 people estimated to have been unemployed in January, only 10 fewer than January 2020.
A year ago, Steuben County, at 2.9%, was second-lowest in unemployment rate, behind LaGrange. This year Steuben County stood at 3.6% in January.
Noble County was at 4.2% in January compared to 3.4% the previous year.
Topping out the area was Allen County at 4.6% in January, compared to 3.3% in January 2020.
“Fort Wayne’s labor market increase, including the bump in unemployed job seekers, from December to January shows workers’ and — by association — employers’ confidence in the pandemic recovery,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “While we have not fully recovered when looking at numbers from the year before, January’s increase shows that people in northeast Indiana are ready and willing to work.”
“While the path of the pandemic has led to fluctuations in the workforce and made predictions for the future difficult, we seem to be headed in a positive direction,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “Everyone, including employers, workers, and those entities responsible for talent development, are ramping up with increasing optimism. Fingers crossed this continues.”
The one-year anniversary of the pandemic is being marked this month, but labor statistic comparisons won’t be able to be made until March and April statistics are produced, which will come in April and May.
February’s statistics will be released at the end of March.
Last year, because the state had not shut down until the end of March, it took some time for labor statistics to catch up with the reality of the economy being closed.
