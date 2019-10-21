AUBURN — A contract to supply furniture for the new DeKalb County Community Corrections Center was awarded to a Fort Wayne company Monday.
Workspace Solutions will supply the furnishings for its price quote of $141,796. The DeKalb County Commissioners awarded the contract.
The project’s architectural firm, Elevatus, recommended Workspace Solution for the contract last week.
The runner-up bidder, Bassett Office Furniture & Supply of Auburn, submitted a quote that was $874 higher, said Commissioners President Don Grogg.
“I like to stay local, but we are stewards of the county’s money,” Grogg said.
From the gallery of the Commissioners Court, Dave Bassett of Bassett Office Supply objected. He said his quote had been $750 lower last week.
Grogg said with adjustments to make the quotes similar, Workspace Solutions’ price is lower.
“We need to go with the better countertops and high-back chairs,” Commissioner William Hartman said before making a motion to award the contract to Workspace Solutions.
“Having all the finishes picked almost seems like it was a done deal,” Bassett said about a statement that Workspace Solutions quoted on a preferred material for counter tops.
“What value does local have to you?” Bassett asked the commissioners.
Grogg said both companies quoted on furniture made with steel from the Steel Dynamics Inc. mill near Butler.
Also Monday, commissioners interviewed Bob Patterson as potential appointee to replace Brad Hartz on the DeKalb County Aviation Authority board in 2020.
Patterson said he has been president of TFC Canopy in Garrett for nearly 27 years. He called his business experience “probably the strongest suit” in his qualifications.
Patterson has no background in aviation, he added.
“That might be a good thing. … He would come into it with more of an open mind,” Hartman said.
“Would you go into it with the mindset that it could be self-funding?” Hartman asked Patterson.
Patterson replied that he would need to become comfortable with why the Aviation Authority operates as it does.
Hartman said he believes hangar rental at the DeKalb County Airport is too low and could be increased to reduce tax support of the airport.
“If you give them the ability to tax, they’re not going to be self-funded. … It’s too easy just to go to the taxpayer and get more money,” Hartman said.
Commissioners appoint Aviation Authority members to four-year terms, but otherwise the authority operates independently in its role overseeing the airport south of Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.