AUBURN — With budget time right around the corner, discussion on the 2023 county budget is underway.
With one large project — the new DeKalb County Highway Department — hanging in the balance, the DeKalb County Commissioners began discussion on the budget Monday morning and will continue at its next meeting July 11. With the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Monday, the commissioners will not meet next week.
No decisions on the DeKalb County Highway Department were made during the meeting as William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners said he was still on the fence about what to do.
He did hint during the meeting though that the build could be put off a year, as he has talked with Auburn Mayor Mike Ley about staying at its current location until December 2024. The county’s original agreement with the city was to be out of the Ensley Street location by December 2023.
With no decisions on that project, Chris Gaumer, director of development services for the county, highlighted issues with his office, located on the east end of the DeKalb County Office Building.
He said renovations to the building have been put off for several years with no resolution to problems. One of those issues is the building’s air conditioning. Currently, window units are being used in an attempt to cool the building.
He said the office’s AC unit is no longer certified and can’t be worked on. There is a need for a complete new unit. On hot days, Gaumer said the current window units can’t keep up and the building is almost unbearable by mid-afternoon.
He said there are also issues with the building’s wiring and a need for complete renovations.
“We started this process in 2018,” Gaumer said. “This is the third time I’ve brought it up.”
Renovation quotes presented to the board in 2020 had the cost of renovations around $66,000. In today’s construction market, Gaumer said that the price will be two to three times more.
“I just want to keep it at the forefront of discussion,” he said.
Commissioners Hartman and Mike Watson admitted the need to renovate the building or move the office to another location.
“This has got kicked down the road because there was an assumption that something was going to change,” Hartman said. “We are in the 11th hour and 45 minutes on this thing and we have to do something. We have to start making some decisions on our own. This is unacceptable.”
Watson said this is an opportune time to take a look at what the county is going to do for office space moving forward.
“We have some options moving forward that are worth looking at,” Watson said. “This is the stuff that drives me crazy about county government. This should have been in a capital improvement action plan beginning in 2018. It is an embarrassment to have contractors walk into that office.”
