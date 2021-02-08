ANGOLA — A Hudson woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison Monday for a Level 2 felony conviction for dealing methamphetamine.
Shelley L. Gibbeny, 55, admitted selling drugs to an undercover informant on two days in May 2019. A lesser, Level 4 felony charge was dropped in a plea agreement.
In the first case, when she allegedly sold 4.9 grams of meth from her home in the 200 block of West 1st Street in Hudson on May 13, 2019, Gibbeny was charged with a Level 4 felony, which carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
In the case in which Gibbeny pleaded guilty, she sold 10.5 grams of meth to an undercover officer on May 15, 2019. A Level 2 felony carries up to a 30-year sentence. Gibbeny will serve a little more than 20 years due to credit for 480 days, including good-time credit, already served in the Steuben County Jail.
The cases were filed in January 2020. Gibbeny was sentenced by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat, who accepted her guilty plea. Gibbeny had been scheduled to go on trial last week. In December, she entered into a plea agreement that was presented to the court Jan. 4.
Public defender Jim Burns initially was appointed to represent Gibbeny, but he had to step aside because he was appointed to serve as Steuben County Magistrate. Attorney Lisa Hanna took over the case in October.
The cases resulted from teamwork between undercover investigators for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit and Auburn Police Department. The same confidential informant made both buys.
The second time, Gibbeny asked the informant to lift his or her shirt to show he or she was “not wired,” court documents say. The investigatory records recount dialogue about the drug deals. Gibbeny said she was receiving her meth in the mail. On the telephone, Gibbeny asked the purchaser to refer to meth as “cookies.”
Gibbeny was convicted on July 30, 2012, of maintaining a common nuisance in exchange for dismissal of a charge of dealing in cocaine. Her probation was revoked in that case.
Among other past cases in Steuben County courts, Gibbeny was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2006 for her admission to forgery. She was sentenced to two years in December 2014 for possession of marijuana; she violated the terms of community corrections and served the remainder of the sentence in prison.
