Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of finance, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn. The regular board meeting will follow at 6:15 p.m.
6:15 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board, reorganization meeting, 903 S. Wayne St. The finance meeting and regular board meeting will follow.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, public hearing to consider a proposal to amend the City of Butler zoning ordinance and zoning map. The amendment would establish a downtown commercial district within the zoning ordinance. The proposal addresses the district intent, permitted uses, and special exemption uses for property located within the downtown commercial district.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council tax abatement committee, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, 100 S. Main St. Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
