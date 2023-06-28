AUBURN — The Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater has announced an added matinee performance of the Disney musical “The Little Mermaid” on Saturday at 2 p.m.
This show was added because the shows tonight, Thursday, Friday and the evening performance on Saturday are all sold out.
Over 40 young actors between the ages of 8 and 22 are bringing this Disney musical to life at the Excelsior Theater at 910 N. Indiana Ave.
This beloved story tells of a young mermaid named Ariel, who lives in a magical kingdom beneath the sea and longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.
Cast members include Isabelle Shenfeld, Maya Sells, Evan Dapp, Jackson Hedrick, Theo Rowe, Marissa Rowe, Alyssa Ropa, MK Starr, Alyssa Martin, Grace Schoegler, Italy Basaldua, Maren Carnes, Aurora Miser-Buhite, Jaqueline Gracia, Molly Reasner, Jonathon Ballard, Silas Refner, Jacob Franks, Susan Anderson, Korey Sipe, Klaire Ellis, Kartyr Sobol, Maleigha Kling, Madyson Wilson, Macie Hathaway, Frankie Hedrick, Gage Brzezinski, Joshua Terwillinger, Michael Gulick, Penelope Reasner, Sophia Eyster, Sally-Ann Wiley, Silas Refner, Tucker Payne, Titus Refner, Ashton Stanley, Arya Hovey, Bailey Hatfield, Clara Foote and Cecilia Taylor.
Shelley Johnson has directed the show with staging, choreography and creating the puppets by Josh Sassanella. Kim MacDonald is the assistant music director and Gavin Kling serves as the stage manager. Costumes are by Signa Shuff, Terri Turner and Shelley Johnson. Specialty lighting is by Corey Lee and assisted by Tori Reed and Grayson Kling on spotlight. Sound is by Andrew Hathaway.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.
