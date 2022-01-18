HAMILTON — Hamilton Community schools will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week due to illness among staff and students, Superintendent Anthony Cassel announced Monday.
On Monday morning, Cassel told Hamilton families that the school was experiencing an increased number of COVID-related illnesses as well as seasonal illnesses.
"The staff and students have been greatly impacted over the past week. While we will do everything possible to provide adequate staffing, the possibility exists based on staff illnesses and quarantines, that we may need to go virtual for a few days in the future. Again, we are hoping that we will not need to exercise this option and will work diligently to avoid it, however it still remains a possibility and I wanted you to be aware," Cassel said in a social media post.
Later Monday, Cassel updated the announcement, telling families the district would be shifting to virtual learning.
“After reviewing our current numbers related to illnesses among staff and students, we have made the decision to move to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. We will resume in person learning on Monday, January 24, 2022,” Cassel said in a social media post.
Cassel said athletic practices and games are suspended through Wednesday, Jan. 19. The district will review athletics again at that time, Cassel added.
“ I apologize for the inconvenience I know this will most certainly cause our families. We are hoping that this round of illness is peaking and will begin to diminish soon. We will take the time with our custodial staff to complete a deep clean of the building. Thank you for your understanding,” Cassel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.