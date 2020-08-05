AUBURN — Crowds will be much smaller at this year’s Auburn Fall collector car auction, due to changes announced Wednesday.
Only pre-registered bidders and guests will be admitted to the auction, scheduled for Sept. 3-5. RM Auctions said it is restricting attendance to safeguard the health and well-being of people attending and its staff.
The auction, now in its 50th year, typically draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Auburn Auction Park, south of Auburn along Interstate 69.
RM Auctions also has canceled the sale’s traditional swap meet. The event’s Car Corral will take place, with limited sign-up slots available.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the auction company said: ‘In light of the circumstances surrounding the global COVID-19 virus pandemic and the current guidelines from local public health officials, RM Auctions has made the decision to close general admission for its Labor Day weekend Auburn Fall 2020 auction on 3-5 September and allow admittance to the event for pre-registered bidders and accompanying guests only.
“The auction house came to this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of its clients, event attendees, and staff, and ensure that proper physical distancing can take place during the event while maintaining safety protocols as recommended by the State of Indiana. In the interest of safety and to limit physical interaction, those interested in attending are encouraged to register to bid on the website.
“RM Auctions is working diligently behind the scenes to implement altered onsite guidelines and safety protocols for the live Auburn Fall event. Upon entering the auction park each day, attendees will be required to sanitize their hands and undergo no-touch temperature screenings. Adhering to Indiana state guidelines, event attendees will also be required to wear face coverings during the entirety of their visit to the Auburn Auction Park. Further, there will be increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization on site, as well as hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the park. Auction seating will be modified to be more spacious and allow for proper physical distancing.”
The company said the will see more than 500 diverse collector cars and as many as 400 lots of memorabilia up for bids. Among the highlights are two American classics built by the Auburn Automobile Co. — a 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Speedster and a 1936 Duesenberg Model J Tourster.
The Auburn Fall auction is taking place in spite of the complete cancellation of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival on Labor Day weekend, which sponsored the first auction in 1971.
Worldwide Auctioneers is moving ahead with plans for its 13th annual collector-car sale, The Auburn Auction, on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn, directly across Interstate 69 from Auburn Auction Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.