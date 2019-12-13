AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H Sheep Committee has partnered with Slentz Farms for a fifth year to provide an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the DeKalb County 4-H program and sheep project.
To be eligible to submit an essay in the contest, the youth must never have exhibited in or completed the DeKalb County 4-H sheep project, must enroll in DeKalb County 4-H, and must complete an Animal Possession Agreement if the animal is not to reside on the youth’s property, showing the youth will be providing the care for and in possession of the animal through the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Essays are due March 30, 2020, to the DeKalb County Extension Office.
Slentz Farms has donated two lambs that will be ready for exhibition in the 2020 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to go to the two winners of the essay contest. The essay must be one page, typed or written, about why the youth is interested in the sheep project and what he or she hopes to gain or learn from the sheep project.
Alysia McHenry, the mother of one of the 2018 DeKalb County lamb essay contest winners, said, “This was our family’s first year experiencing the sheep project, and we loved everything about it! This past year was Lydia’s first year in 4-H, and I think Willy the sheep made such an impression that she will follow through with sheep all 10 years.”
“We treat 4-H as a family commitment, and this year was nothing short of amazing with new relationships opened up to us because of her winning essay,” McHenry wrote. “Lydia experienced such support and encouragement all through her project from the Slentz family. Thank you again to everyone that has a hand in making the sheep essay possible in our county!”
For more information, contact the Extension Office at 925-2562 or send email to Extension educator Lynne Wahlstrom at lwahlstr@purdue.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.