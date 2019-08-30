AUBURN — A longtime sparkplug of Auburn’s classic car festival received a surprise honor Thursday at the kickoff luncheon for this weekend’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
Robert J. Probst of Kendallville was presented with the Del Johnson Friend of the Festival Award, named for the late founder of the 50-year-old event.
Festival President Mike Boswell delivered a glowing tribute to Probst, listing the accomplishments of his judicial career, civic leadership and volunteer work at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, where the annual luncheon took place.
Probst served as Noble Circuit Judge from 1974-1998 and is a military veteran, retiring as a colonel. He has received the Distinguished Hoosier Award and Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Indiana governors and was named the Kendallville Citizen of the Year in 2010.
In Auburn, Probst volunteers at the museum as a member of its Pit Crew that maintains the museum’s cars. Boswell said Probst keeps the ropes and stanchions that guard the museum’s exhibits neat and orderly.
“He also fills the museum car tires with air — a job nobody would ever think of,” Boswell said. Probst jokes that the tires on “Washington” cars are the leakers.
Probst has served more than 25 years on ACD Festival board of directors, “doing darn near every job you can imagine,” Boswell said. He helps with the festival’s Friday downtown cruise-in and ice cream social and is the “people wrangler” for celebrities riding in the Parade of Classics.
“His insights and wisdom on the board have been invaluable to us,” Boswell said. He concluded, “Look up the word ‘selfless’ — his picture would be right beside it.”
“It’s great to be around all the people who love these cars,” Probst said in accepting the award.
Judy Butler of Kendallville presented the Bob Butler Hoosier Tour Award, named for her late husband. She honored Glenn Petersen, a classic car enthusiast who owns homes in Auburn and Missouri.
Kari Ackerman presented the Time for Auburn award honoring a volunteer with the spirit of her late father, Jack Randinelli. Ackerman honored Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder, who is retiring after 20 years of leading the community.
In his welcoming remarks earlier, Yoder praised the city police and street departments for their efforts to help the festival.
“Without their assistance, we couldn’t do this,” Yoder said.
The Star-ACD Festival Appreciation Award was presented for the 40th year — this time to John and Lorrie Pontius of Auburn. John Pontius has served as president of the National Automotive and Truck Museum for several years. This summer, the couple hosted tours of their car collection by an Indiana Landmarks visiting group and for visitors on Sunday’s Garage Tour, a festival event that drew record crowds.
Brandon Anderson, executive director of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, noted that the 45th anniversary of the museum would be celebrated with a dinner Thursday night.
The city’s neighboring auto museums have a shared vision for the “Auburn factory experience,” said Dave Yarde, executive director of the National Auto and Truck Museum.
“I think you’re going to hear some really great things” from collaboration of the neighboring museums, Yarde said.
Anderson said he liked Yarde’s use of the phrase, “the Auburn experience,” adding, “That sounds fun — it’s like Disney.”
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club President Lindsey Greene Barrett of New Jersey noted that this weekend marks the 64th annual reunion of the club.
Barrett said the approximately 200 classic cars registered for this year’s meet include 24 Duesenbergs — a much greater number than usual — to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Duesenberg Model J.
Troy Ackerman described this week’s 44th Hoosier Tour, which saw 28 classic cars carry 59 people for two days in Marshall, Michigan, promoting the festival and visiting tourist sights.
The festival’s executive director, Amber Jackson, introduced Dennis Covert, president of Northeast Indiana Honor Flight, who will serve as the grand marshal for Saturday’s Parade of Classics.
Jackson described two new events that will take place Saturday afternoon in downtown Auburn.
An “American Pickers” TV star will conduct a “pick” of antique treasurers for festival-goers to watch. Ticket to Ride will see 15-20 cars, including a Duesenberg, Porsches, Corvettes and Teslas, giving free rides to visitors.
“We want to get people excited about car culture,” Jackson said.
