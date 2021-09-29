AUBURN — Solar energy companies will have to wait a little bit longer to invest in DeKalb County after the plan commission pushed off its decision on wording of the new DeKalb County commercial solar ordinance another seven days Wednesday morning.
After months of working on the ordinance, it was kicked back to the plan commission, after the DeKalb County Commissioners changed wording in the ordinance to “tighten it up” during their Sept. 27 meeting.
“We felt like the changes would tighten the ordinance up for everyone involved,” said Commission President Bill Hartman. “We had some feedback from the public (on the issue); this wasn’t just our idea. We just wanted to simplify it so there wasn’t confusion.”
The commissioners proposed changes that dealt with the height of the solar panels at their peak and setback distances for property owners and adjacent landowners.
The setback issue has been the sticking point in the ordinance as both governing bodies attempt to meet the needs of solar companies and property owners in and around any potential project.
The commissioners proposed a standard 200-foot setback from the foundation of the primary structure on a piece of property. With that setback, companies would have to construct a 30-foot natural landscape barrier that would cover the installation 365 days a year.
In suggesting that change, the board also suggested striking the language allowing for setbacks to be less than 200 feet with approval from all the property owners involved, including those who aren’t participating landowners.
Chris Gaumer, director/zoning administrator for DeKalb County, cautioned the board that companies could still come to the plan commission for waivers on closer setbacks if all property owners participating and non-participating were in agreement.
Commissioner Mike Watson said the one big concern his constituents has had is the view out their backdoor.
“I think the buffer will address that concern pretty thoroughly,” he said.
After hearing from Watson and Hartman, Plan Commission President Sarah Delbecq told her board that they had 45 days to make a decision on approving or disapproving the changes.
“As we sit here on Sept. 29, this wasn’t an item on the agenda today. This is up to the board. If you want to take more time with it, we can,” she said. “We have been working on it since July, I want to make sure we give it the time it deserves.”
She said when the plan commission walked out of the meeting on Sept. 15, non-participating landowners would have a seat at the table in discussion on projects.
“This changes the spirit of the original ordinance,” Delbecq said, in addressing the changes as they relate to what non-participating landowners say.
After a brief discussion from the plan commission, Frank Pulver, vice president of the commission, threw his support behind waiting on a decision. He was joined by Taiylor Wineland.
With that, the plan commission will have a special meeting at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 to take up the issue again.
If the plan commission approves the changes, at that point, the ordinance is a done deal. If it’s disapproved, it will have to go back to the DeKalb County Commissioners for another vote on Oct. 11.
There is currently only one commercial solar project under construction in the county. That project is being constructed by Auburn Renewables off of C.R. 19 just west of Auburn. The project sits in the city of Auburn’s special taxing district allowing it to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.