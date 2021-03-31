AUBURN — Auburn’s Mayor Mike Ley said Wednesday he is confident local law enforcement agencies can handle events surrounding a Ku Klux Klan rally that is scheduled for Saturday in the Auburn area.
Ley said the city is “diametrically opposed” to anything associated with hate, and he does not want to draw attention to the Klan rally.
“There is no place for intolerance in our community,” Ley wrote in a formal statement about the Klan gathering.
Through its website, the Texas-based Church of the Ku Klux Klan is promoting an “Indiana White Unity Meet & Greet” in Auburn on Saturday.
To learn the time and place of the rally, a person must contract the Klan through its website or be part of an invited group, the website says.
“The media will not be allowed. The venue of the event will be on private property,” the Klan says online. The precise location of the rally remains undisclosed.
In response to the Klan event, the newly formed Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition is organizing a “Day of Solidarity” against racism for Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m. on the DeKalb County Courthouse square in downtown Auburn.
Local founders of the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition said this week they cannot predict how many people will attend their event. They said it will be peaceful and will involve more than a protest, featuring information on how to become involved in helping organizations and a food drive for a new local food bank.
Ley issued this statement Wednesday morning:
“In the past several weeks, much has been reported and speculated about a private KKK gathering taking place somewhere at a location in our county this coming weekend.
I want to first make it clear to the public, that the KKK has not requested any permits to assemble in the streets of the City of Auburn. I have been in constant communication with our Chief of Police and the Sheriff of DeKalb County, and have confidence that our law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation and will competently deal with whatever comes their way in a professional manner.
“At this time, I am not aware of where said gathering may take place, and I do not intend to inquire about said gathering any further. Drawing attention to anything that is associated with hate, is something that the City of Auburn is diametrically opposed to on every level.
“The City of Auburn will continue to promote on a constant basis the good works of the many organizations within the City and the County that help bring all of us together. The best way to block out hate is by taking time to show love and compassion to our neighbors all year long.
“The KKK represents ideologies of hatred and intolerance that run counter to the City of Auburn’s public policies and counter to the City-Wide Movement of mutual respect, inclusion, and caring for our neighbors. There is no place for intolerance in our community.
“During the Season of Easter, we are reminded of the need to show love and respect to one another.
“Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.’ (Matthew 22:37-40)
“It is my sincere desire that all those in our wonderful community engage in positive neighborly activities all year long, but especially during this holiday season.
“Together we will continue to make our community the best community any person could ask for.”
