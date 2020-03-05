NAPPANEE — The new owners of Amish Acres have given it a new name with a link to its past.
The Barns at Nappanee: Home of Amish Acres will reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 10 at noon, co-owner Marlin Stutzman announced Wednesday, according to our news partner, WANE-TV.
Stutzman, a former congressman, along with John Kruse of Auburn and Jason Bontrager of Elkhart, bought major elements of the Nappanee tourist attraction for $1.55 million in an auction Feb. 5.
The three men also own Kruse Plaza south of Auburn in a building that formerly was known as the Kruse Museums & Expo Center.
The new name for Amish Acres acknowledges its long history, Stutzman said Wednesday, adding, “We also want to be sure that we’re looking forward in the future.”
“We felt it was important to really showcase the collection of barns,” Stutzman said about the property.
“We’re going to be showcasing great food, great theater, merchandise,” Stutzman told WANE-TV.
South Bend fine-dining restaurant LaSalle Grill will operate the Nappanee property’s restaurant as LaSalle Farm and Table.
Wednesday’s news conference also outlined the new owners’ plans for the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre. Stutzman’s wife, Christy, and her sister and brother-in-law will take charge of theater productions.
The Pletcher family who founded Amish Acres in 1968, put the complex up for sale because they were exhausted by running the business, the South Bend Tribune reported earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.