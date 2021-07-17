AUBURN — Two people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday and Wednesday.
In a hearing Monday, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Darynn Sue Vinson of the 6200 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, and being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 365 days and was fined $100.
In a hearing Wednesday, Jimmy D. Taylor of the 500 block of Smoky Crossing Way, Seymour, Tennessee, was fined $500 by Senior Judge David Laur for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.