NEW YORK — A new pop song recorded in Brooklyn, California and Brazil has a connection to Auburn.
Auburn native Alex Hall, 35, just released “Fuzzy,” a catchy retro tune that is his ninth release recording under the name Oliver Heimach. His music moniker salutes his grandfather, the late Rev. William Heimach, for whom DeKalb County’s senior center is named.
“Fuzzy” was created with Hall singing in Brooklyn with his tenor-falsetto voice, musical collaborators in Los Angeles and a bass player sending in his part from Rio de Janeiro.
“It was a really fun, collaborative process across thousands of miles,” Hall said this week. “During the quarantine, the internet is the jam session. It didn’t really matter where anybody was.”
Recording remotely even may have improved the song, he said. The song’s main, jazzy licks came from a jazz guitarist who might not have been able to join an in-person recording session.
Hall enjoys music from the late 1970s and early 1980s, by artists such as Earth, Wind and Fire, George Benson and Bill Withers, and “Fuzzy” captures that vibe.
“I heard a lot of that music in my house, growing up. I really wanted to pay tribute to that era,” he said.
“It’s vaguely about falling in love on the dance floor,” he said about the lyrics, which are inspired by his first date with his girlfriend, Eileen Matthews, at Chicago’s Windy City Soul Club in 2015. The couple moved from California to Brooklyn on Jan. 2.
The artwork for “Fuzzy” ties Hall back to Auburn. It takes the form of a vintage baseball card, with Hall wearing a Giants jersey from the minor-league career of his uncle, Bill Heimach of Auburn.
Hall’s brother, Erik, handled the photo shoot at Thomas Park in Auburn, where the brothers played Little League baseball.
“Erik and I just happened to be in Auburn at the same time. He’s really good with photography,” Hall said.
The brothers took the photo, “and then we played home run derby, it was like we were 12,” Alex Hall said.
Hall hopes “Fuzzy” will match or top the success of two of his previous songs.
“Saturday Morning Cartoons,” released in 2018, has been “going crazy on Tik Tok” with more than one million plays, he said. Tik Tok creators have used it as the soundtrack for short clips, and the Buzzfeed food channel Tasty played it to accompany a recipe for “pancake cereal.”
Doing even better, Hall’s Bee-Gees-style 2018 release “Golden Hour” recently surpassed a quarter-million plays on Spotify.
Hall began working Thursday on a live-performance video for “Fuzzy.” He hopes the song can make it onto an official Spotify playlist.
All music by Oliver Heimach can be found on major streaming services such as Spotify, Apple music, iTunes and YouTube.
Hall is looking forward to a meeting Wednesday to begin work on his next release, which also will be produced long-distance.
“We’ll keep the digital band together here. We had a lot of fun,” he said, “and everybody is just sitting around, anyway.”
