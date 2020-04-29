AUBURN — While it is closed, the Eckhart Public Library is participating in virtual community events with fellow Auburn businesses and organizations. May's First Friday will be this Friday and this month's theme is "Auburn in Bloom".
The library will share two videos on its Facebook page on Friday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., where Darcy Armstrong, the library's public service manager, will be talking about growing potatoes and tomatoes. Library staff said they are excited to participate and hope community members will join in on the gardening fun.
The library always is available with its digital resources Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla, and Kanopy and also can be reached through our its Facebook page for programming, staff suggestions and more.
