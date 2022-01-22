AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 11 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dalton Frigo of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
James Meshberger of the 17000 block of Fogel Road, Churubusco, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, al suspended except 270 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving licenses was suspended for one year.
Tyler Bohler of the 2100 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 180 days, for strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and 180 days in jail for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Hollis Morse of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Antonio Tekautz of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Cortney Schaefer of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kayla Martindale of the 1400 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Scott Shoesmith of the 5100 block of Truemper Way, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 185 days and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Meghan Kreager of the 2700 block of Covington Woods Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 363 days.
Dameion Carper of the 5700 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was sentenced to eight days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending.
Tyler Mobley of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to four days in jail for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
