Auburn woman arrested in Steuben County
ANGOLA — An Auburn woman was arrested in Steuben County Thursday on a warrant alleging failure to appear for her sentencing hearing.
Michelle S. Hensley, 43, of the 100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Thursday by an Indiana State Police trooper on Interstate 69 at the 352 mile marker northbound.
In April, Hensley allegedly failed to appear for a sentencing hearing, according to court records. She had pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and child molesting, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. Under the terms of the agreement, the court will determine the sentence, with a cap of 25 years on executed time.
Hensley was taken into custody on the warrant Thursday. She is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
