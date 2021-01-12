ANGOLA — The following area students completed degrees at Trine University at the end of the Fall 2020 semester.
• Jack Beakas of Auburn, earning a degree in Civil Engineering
• Joshua Beckhusen of Angola, earning a degree in Marketing
• Brendan Behnke of Coldwater, Michigan, earning a degree in Education Studies
• Ashlyn Buttermore of Auburn, earning a degree in Master of Physician Assistant Studies
• Montana Cordova of Angola, earning a degree in Surgical Technology and Exercise Science
• Brittany Couturier of Angola, earning a degree in Master of Business Administration
• Allie Curdes of Angola, earning a degree in Criminal Justice
• Zebadiah Domer of Angola, earning a degree in Master of Science in Engineering Management
• Abby Fisher of Auburn, earning a degree in Exercise Science
• Hailey Fisher of Angola, earning a degree in Psychology
• Kevin Foss of Fremont, earning a degree in Accounting and Master of Business Administration
• Kaitlyn Harger of Angola, earning a degree in Associate in Accounting
• Matthew Lamson of Angola, earning a degree in Accounting and Master of Business Administration
• Kelsey Lounds of Waterloo, earning a degree in Accounting and Master of Business Administration
• Chase Norton of Auburn, earning a degree in Health Care Administration
• Pauline Odambo of Angola, earning a degree in Accounting
• Patrick Reardon of Angola, earning a degree in Master of Science in Criminal Justice
• Kaitlyn Scott of Angola, earning a degree in Management
• Kelly Trusty of Angola, earning a degree in Master of Business Administration
• Claudia Vega of Angola, earning a degree in Management and Master of Business Administration
• Megan Weesner of Hamilton, earning a degree in Social Studies Education
• Lucas Williams of Hudson, earning a degree in Criminal Justice
• Natalie Woodley of Angola, earning a degree in Master of Science in Criminal Justice
