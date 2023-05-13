AUBURN — Country Heritage Winery’s request for a tax abatement took another step forward Tuesday when the DeKalb County Council adopted a preliminary resolution for the creation of an economic revitalization area.
By a 6-1 vote, the DeKalb County Council declared the property at 0185 C.R. 68, LaOtto, as an economic revitalization area. A public hearing will take place at the June council meeting before the council takes final action.
Country Heritage is looking to add a distillery and is seeking a tax abatement for a proposed installation of new manufacturing equipment and property development.
However, before a tax abatement request can be considered by the council, the site must be declared an economic revitalization area.
At its April meeting, the council heard products available at the distillery will include brandy, gin, rum and bourbon. Corn, rye and wheat will be grown on the property.
The distillery would be located in a new, 12,000-square-foot building separate from the winery operations. An additional storage building could be constructed in the future.
The business has 85 employees with plans to add five more. A best-case scenario would see construction begin this summer.
While the winery and distillery will be located on the same property, there will be separate licenses for each entity.
Councilwoman Amy Prosser voted against the resolution.
“I am voting ‘no’ because an ERA states that the property has become undesirable for or impossible of normal development and occupancy,” Prosser said. “I do not believe this meets the requirements and I will be voting ‘no.’”
