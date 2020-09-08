AUBURN — Fort Financial Credit Union’s Auburn branch lat 1302 S. Grandstaff Drive will play host to community party on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
The family-friendly event will include food, Kona Ice, kids’ activities, games, prizes, music and more.
“We are excited to offer this event to the community and invite everyone to bring your family and invite your neighbors to join us this Friday evening,” said Amber Jordan, branch manager at Fort Financial Credit Union’s Auburn location.
The event is free and open to the public. Activities will take place outside in the branch parking lot.
Social distancing requirements will be maintained.
Founded in 1946, Fort Financial Credit Union is headquartered in Fort Wayne. It operates 10 branches in Indiana, Mississippi and North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.