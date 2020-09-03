AUBURN — For his 63rd birthday Thursday, Doug Harp got a new job as chief of the Auburn Police Department.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley introduced Harp at a late-afternoon gathering in Auburn City Hall. Harp will begin his duties in Auburn on Sept. 28.
Harp brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including eight years as Noble County sheriff from 2011-2018. Since February 2019, he has been serving as commander of the NET43 multi-agency drug task force in Noble County.
“His experience as an administrator and as an officer working in narcotics enforcement will be an asset to the Auburn Police Department,” Ley said.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be here,” Harp said. “I like to have a good time, and have fun and get the job done, and it’s a good bunch over here,” he said about Auburn’s officers.
The mayor said he chose Harp after consulting with many people in law enforcement, including Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.
Ley said Carter “personally told me that Chief Harp is one of the best leaders in law enforcement in the state of Indiana and has bestowed the highest accolades on him,” The mayor shared an email in which Carter described Harp as “one of the most thoughtful, kind and committed people I have had the pleasure to serve with.”
Ley said the selection comes as “the culmination of months” in his search for a new chief. He said he interviewed “close to half a dozen” candidates. Ley said he has known Harp for a number of years, partly because Ley’s mother formerly worked at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
A Noble County resident, Harp is running for the Noble County Council in this fall’s election, and he said he will continue with his election bid. As an unopposed candidate on the Republican ticket, he is certain to be elected. He said he expects serving as a councilman will make him a better police chief.
Harp replaces former Auburn Chief Martin D. McCoy, who resigned as chief last week after 20 years in that post. In resigning, McCoy revealed that a theft had occurred in his department in late 2019, shortly before Ley became mayor. McCoy said the incident “caused the current administration to question my ability to lead this department.”
Ley said the theft involved items from the department’s evidence room. The Indiana State Police and a special prosecutor are investigating the theft, and few details have been revealed. McCoy said the officer he believes to be responsible has left the department. Ley said Thursday that an officer has retired from the department, but he would not say the officer is a suspect in the theft.
The mayor said Harp will be asked to work on updating and improving evidence-room procedures.
McCoy asked to remain with the department at his former rank of lieutenant, and Ley said he has granted McCoy’s request.
Harp met with the Auburn department’s other 23 officers Thursday, including McCoy. “I witnessed a workability there” between the former and new chief, Ley said.
“It’s always been a rock-solid department,” Harp said about the Auburn force, while crediting McCoy for his achievements as chief.
“The change in the position of chief does not negate or take away from all the great accomplishments of the department over the past 20-plus years,” Ley said.
Ley said Harp’s past work makes him familiar with many members of the Auburn Police Department.
Ley and Harp met with all Auburn officers in two sessions Thursday.
“He was very warmly welcomed,” Ley said. “We’ve got a good leader. He’s very experienced … but he’s also very open-minded.”
“The reception we got from everybody there was very positive,” Harp said.
Harp said he and his wife visit Auburn often, and “Every time we leave, I say, ‘It’s such a nice town.’”
Harp said he has been asked if he sees this as a retirement job.
“I’m not in that mode,” he said. “I still think I have a lot to offer, and I want to do some good things.”
