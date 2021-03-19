AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
A total of 28 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of four per day. Friday marked the 22nd consecutive day with new cases in single digits, but the highest daily total since seven cases were reported March 4.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,961 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one between 11-20 years old; one between ages 21-30; one between 31-40 years of age; two between ages 41-50; two in the 51-60 age group and and none over the age of 60.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.